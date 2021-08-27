Montana’s slice of Senate infrastructure bill

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/27/21

Earlier this month, the U.S. Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, which would provide funds for some of Montana’s bridges, highways, water systems and broadband. Montana Sen. Jon Tester was involved in the creation of the bill and told Montana Free Press that Montana’s share will address critical needs throughout the state. “We got enough money to take care of the entire state,” Tester told Montana Free Press about the broadband portion of the infrastructure funds, which amounts to $100 million for each state. “Everybody should have service once this bill’s implemented.” The bill is now in the hands of the U.S. House of Representatives.