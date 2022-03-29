Montana’s unemployment rate reaches record low, ranking fifth lowest in the U.S.

EBS STAFF

HELENA – Montana’s unemployment rate hit 2.6 percent for the month of February, breaking another record low according to the governor’s office.

Down from 2.7 percent in January, the most recent unemployment rate is the fifth lowest in the nation.

A March 25 press release from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry reported that currently 542,086 Montanans are employed, up from 525,909 in March 2020.

Montana’s labor force reached its highest recorded level ever in February 2022 with 556,359 employees and 542,086 total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural and self-employed workers, according to the March 25 release.

Montana’s unemployment rate of 2.6 percent in February is 1.2 percent lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.8 percent at that time.

Gallatin County currently ranks third in lowest unemployment rates in Montana with an unemployment rate of 2 percent, down 1.2 percent and adding 4,642 jobs over the past year.