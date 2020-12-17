Montana’s wolverines face threat from climate change

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 12/17/20

Wolverines, small, bear-like creatures that call Montana home, rely on a steady snowpack to survive. Right now, only 300 are left in the lower 48 and despite these dwindling numbers, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agency officials decided against placing them on the “threatened” list, which would provide further protection of the species, protection that might be necessary in saving them altogether as climate change eliminates their ecosystem further.

“It’s disappointing that it is taking multiple lawsuits and many decades to get wolverines the protections they need,” Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, told the Montana Free Press.