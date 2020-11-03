Moonlight opens Jack Creek for voters

EBS STAFF

MOONLIGHT BASIN – To ease what would normally be a multi-hour drive from Big Sky, Moonlight Basin opened Jack Creek Road to the public, according to Madison County Election Administrator Kathleen Mumme. Voters who wish to drop off their ballots, vote in-person or register to vote at the Madison County Elections Office in Virginia City can use the private road to do so on Election Day.



Madison County issued 405 mail ballots to registered voters in the Big Sky Area District and as of 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 3, 312 had been returned, a 77 percent turnout. Mumme says they have registered at least five Big Sky voters in Virginia City today. The county will start counting ballots at 3 p.m. and the Elections Office will be open to voters until 8 p.m.



Mumme attributes the high turnout to a number of factors including the presidential race, close local races as well as the marijuana initiatives on the ballot this year.

“Everything is so tight,” she said. “I just think that everyone is just so invested in voting this year.”