Morningstar Learning Center conducts feasibility study

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – After receiving near half-a-million dollars in federal funding in February, Morningstar Learning Center is working on a feasibility study to assess current needs and how best to utilize those funds.

The daycare has contracted with 45 Architecture to complete the study which will assess the current building as well as the empty lot owned by Morningstar.

According to Mariel Butan, executive director of Morningstar, two uses for the lot are being considered: build a new child-care facility and convert the current building to housing or build new employee housing.

In addition to the feasibility study, Morningstar is asking the Big Sky community to provide feedback on current needs via a survey.

“We’re excited to engage in this research and really do our homework to ensure that what we do next is the best thing to meet the needs both of Big Sky as a whole and the children and families we serve,” Butan said. “It’s important to us that we get a lot of responses to this survey, so the information we base our decisions on really reflects the diverse and knowledgeable voices of our community.”