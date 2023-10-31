Connect with us

Most roads in Yellowstone National Park to close to vehicles starting Nov. 1

North Entrance and sign. PHOTO COURTESY OF JACOB W. FRANK/ NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

On Nov. 1, most park roads will be closed to regular vehicle traffic until late April. The only road accessible to regular vehicles is from the North Entrance in Gardiner, through Tower Junction to Cooke City.

A release from Yellowstone National Park encouraged visitors to anticipate possible road closure and plan prior to traveling as Yellowstone’s five entrance stations are several hours’ drive from each other. 

Visitors can consult the live road map status, call (307) 344-2117 or sign up for text message alerts from Yellowstone National Park. Looking at webcams of the park’s north and west entrances is also useful. 
