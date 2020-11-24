Mountain maps artist James Niehues releases notecard paintings

PALE MORNING MEDIA

PARKER, CO – With over 200 hand-painted ski maps to his name, James Niehues and the Open Road Ski Company responsible for the Man Behind the Maps, are releasing a selection of Niehues’ best-selling trail maps as notecards. The notecards will feature the most popular maps, in a ready-to-mail package. Among James Niehues’ greatest hits, across Utah and colorado, the notecards will feature Big Sky Resort.

“I’ve always been honored that skiers treasure my maps and use them every day during the winter,” said Niehues. “But between the disposable maps at resorts, and my book and prints available online, there hasn’t been a great way to share the art with friends further afield. The new notecards fill that niche, and are ever more important this year while many of us are unable to travel to visit these awe-inspiring mountains.”

Each notecard painting is a trail map in use today from some of the most popular resorts in the United States. Niehues has hand-painted every detail, down to the individual trees and bumps in the snow. Uninterrupted by lift lines and trail names, the notecards feature a distilled version of the final map, representing the stunning natural terrain in the same way that it feels to ski on the slopes.

“We were drawn to Nihues’ paintings because their beauty captured our wonderful memories from so many ski trips,” says Todd Bennet, co-founder of the Open Road Ski Company. “Like The Man Behind The Maps book, these notecards will help friends and family relive their favorite memories in a package that can be easily mailed and will also look good on display.”

The 10 notecard set is available for purchase on jamesniehues.com for $25 and will ship with an envelope.