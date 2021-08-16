MSU architecture students address homeless youth

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/16/21

On Aug. 21, the Human Resource Development Council will host the Blueprint Obstacle Adventure Race, featuring 1k and 5k obstacles races that will raise money and awareness for the area’s homeless youth. The obstacles are being constructed by Montana State University architecture students, who became involved through the Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club. Their instructor, Brian Brush, thought the project would be a good fit for his honors students as both a hands-on project that fit their curriculum, but also as a way to give back to the community. Run the BOAR supports HRDC’s Blueprint program, which provides services specifically to homeless youth. You can learn more and sign up for the race at runtheboar.com.