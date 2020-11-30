MSU chemist using ammonia to store energy

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 11/30/20

According to the MSU News Service, Michael Mock, a researcher at Montana State University, is examining the possibility of capturing and preserving energy in a unique way—through chemical based bonds. Mock is exploring the possibility of utilizing Ammonia to not only harness energy but also to put said energy to use later. MSU News Service reports that the associate professor’s study, “Molecular Catalysts to Control Dinitrogen Reduction and Ammonia Oxidation” recently received funding.

“It’s probably one of the most challenging chemical transformations known,” said Mock. “One of the appeals for me is being able to control a process that is so complex. I’m always drawn to challenges.”