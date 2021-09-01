MSU nursing school receives $101M gift

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/1/21

Montana State University announced on Aug. 30 that the School of Nursing received a philanthropic gift of $101 million from Mark and Robyn Jones, founders of Goosehead Insurance Inc. The donation is the largest ever given to a college of nursing in the U.S. and will help address medical access in rural communities, one of healthcare’s biggest challenges, according to an MSU statement. Specifically, the donation will provide funding at each of the school’s five campuses across Montana, establish five endowed faculty professorships, develop a scholarship fund to lower the cost of education, and create the state’s only certified nurse midwifery program. In the statement, MSU College of Nursing Dean Sarah Shannon called the gift a “significant moment for MSU.”