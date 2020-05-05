MSU polls finds Bullock leading Daines in tight senate race

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 5/5/20

An online poll from Montana State University, shows Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock leading Republican Sen. Steve Daines by seven percentage points in the Montana 2020 U.S. Senate Contest mid-to-late April and targeted registered, likely voters. According to KTVH, just over 46 percent said they’d choose Bullock and 39 percent supported Daines,” with 7 percent undecided, while 6 percent said they planned to vote for someone else, possibly a Libertarian or Green Party candidate also on the ballot. “I think it’s certainly reasonable to assume that the race is probably within the margin of error and too close to call,” David Parker, the chair of the political science department at MSU-Bozeman, told MTN News. “So, while we show a lead (for Bullock), it’s within the margin of error, so I would say, yeah, this is a competitive Senate race.” Bullock was enticed to join the race after visits from President Obama and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer—Montana’s senate race is considered a key battleground for control of the U.S. Senate. The poll also tapped presidential hopefuls: “President Trump led Democrat Joe Biden, but only by 5.6 percentage points – 45.3 percent to 39.7 percent. About 10 percent said they would vote for someone else and 5 percent said they were undecided,” with 53 percent of Montanans approving of the president’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, while 39 percent disapprove and 8 percent don’t know. 70 percent of Montanans approved of Bullock’s response to COVID.