MSU prepares for vaccine distribution

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 1/6/21

In December, Montana State University received approval by the Centers for Disease Control to be a distributor of the COVID-19 vaccine and since then has vaccinated 44 campus healthcare workers. The next round of vaccines will go to 215 students in the College of Nursing, the WWAMI Regional Medical Education Program, the Regional Initiatives in Dental Education and Gallatin College’s programs in phlebotomy and surgical and medical assistants. As a part of this CDC distribution approval, MSU stores the vaccine on campus in specifically prepared freezers that can reach at least -80 F, as required for the Pfizer vaccine, and -13 F for the Moderna vaccine.