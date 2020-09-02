MSU receives $3M nanotechnology grant

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/2/20

Sometimes, small things have the power to make big changes. Nanotechnology—the ability to manipulate things down to the scale of individual molecules and atoms—is a quickly emerging field with potentially transformative impacts, including smaller and more powerful computers, improved medicines and purification of air and water. Montana State University just received a $3 million grant from the National Science Foundation so they can continue to offer a suite of specialized nanotechnology tools to the region. The Montana Nanotechnology Facility, or MONT, advances nanoscience by expanding access to the tools to researchers outside of MSU, including scientists at other universities and engineers at high-tech companies. With the new round of funding, MONT can continue to elevate its economic impact on the region as well as grow the facility’s community of users to include tribal colleges and other partners.

“Being part of this national framework is a big deal for MSU and the state,” said Jason Carter, MSU vice president for research, economic development and graduate education in an MSU press release. “This facility serves the growing nanotechnology needs of academia, industry and government in Montana and beyond.”