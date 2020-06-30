MSU team appears on National Geographic

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 6/30/20

An MSU geologist, student and researcher from MSU will be featured in the hour-long television program “Expedition Everest,” premiering tonight on the National Geographic channel. A portion of the show was filmed in Professor Cathy Whitlock’s Paleoecology Lab on the MSU campus in Bozeman and features lab manager and research associate Mio “Pico” Alt. The program follows the dramatic installation of the highest weather station on Everest in the boundaries of the mountain’s famous “death zone” by a team of climate scientists who specialize in extreme weather. It will premiere on the National Geographic channel at 8 p.m. Mountain time and will also be available on the Disney+ streaming service.