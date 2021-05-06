MSU to host climate plan talk

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 5/6/21

On May 14, Natalie Meyer, the city of Bozeman’s sustainability program manager, and Taylor Lonsdale, the city’s transportation engineer, will present a talk on the 2020 Bozeman Climate Plan. The event, “Positive Climate Impacts, One City at a Time: Bozeman Climate Plan,” is free, and presented by the Osher Lifelong Institute at Montana State University. Meyer and Lonsdale will discuss resource conservation, sustainable agriculture and actionable steps residents can take to lessen human impacts on climate change. Those interested can register online before May 14.