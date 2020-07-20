MSU undergrad recipient of environmental health scholarship

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/20/20

Amanda Ruckey believes communication is key in public health. The Montana State University undergrad, and first-generation college student, was just awarded the National Environmental Health Association and American Academy of Sanitarians scholarship to pursue her career in environmental health. She is just one of two recipients in the country and hopes to one day serve Montana communities as a public health officer. “I realized that if people could communicate better and be held accountable for the inspection of their equipment, things like foodborne illness outbreaks could be avoided,” said Ruckey. “There are a lot of people involved before that food gets into your mouth. My goal is to get involved in the community I work in and help bridge that gap in communication.”