MSU’s new Hyalite Hall welcomes its first students

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/7/20

The ribbon is cut on Montana State University’s new Hyalite Hall and the campus’ newest building will welcome approximately 500 students, mostly freshman, for the first time on Monday, Aug. 4. The building’s name recognizes Hyalite Canyon, a recreational area located close by. MSU is making some adaptations for COVID-19, all of which can be reviewed at: http://www.montana.edu/coronavirus.

“Building the bonds of community in our residence halls is one of our top priorities at MSU,” said Jeff Bondy, director of Residence Life. “We know that students are much more likely to stay in school and graduate if they can connect with their classmates, and we want to give them every opportunity to feel at home.”