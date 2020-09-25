MT delegation responds to Trump’s transfer of power comments

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/25/20

This week, President Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election. “We’re going to have to see what happens,” he said at a White House press conference on Wednesday. A spokesperson for Sen. Steve Daines responded: “There’s always been an orderly and peaceful transition, and that will remain the same.” Rep. Greg Gianforte said only that “We always have a peaceful transition.” In a Sept. 24 press release, Sen. Jon Tester said of Trump’s refusal: “President Trump’s horrifying refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the election are comments that have no place in a democracy. My Republican colleagues need to join me in strongly denouncing the president’s statement and pledging to ensure a peaceful transition—all three branches of government must be united in protecting our democratic institutions.”