MT picks leadership for 2021

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 11/19/20

In the wake of Montana’s “red wave,” lawmakers gathered in-person at the Capitol and virtually on Wednesday to select the state’s leaders. Republicans gained state and senate majorities as well as the Governor’s office—Rep. Wylie Galt of Martinsdale was selected as Speaker of the House and Sen. Mark Blasdel of Kalispell was chosen as President of the Senate. Jill Cohenour of East Helena will serve as the Democrat’s Senate Minority Leader and Rep. Kim Abbott of Helena, was chosen as the House Minority Leader. “I look forward to working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to lead Montana’s comeback and fulfill the mandate Montanans have given us,” Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte said in a statement.