MT Republicans attempt to overturn emergency rule

Published

3 hours ago

on

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 10/20/20

Montana lawmakers on Oct. 19 rejected a legislative change that would have authorized majority leaders of the House and Senate to break tie votes in legislative interim committees. The rule changes were proposed by the Joint House and Senate Rules Committee, chaired by outgoing Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, R-Stevensville. Representative Kimberly Dudik, D-Missoula, accused Republican lawmakers of proposing the rule change in an attempt to overturn the COVID-19 emergency rule set in place by Gov. Steve Bullock. This is the same emergency rule that provides Bullock with the ability to distribute coronavirus relief funds and establish public health regulations. Other lawmakers called the rule “ill advised” and in poor timing.

