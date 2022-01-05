National Park Service announces free entrance days for 2022

EBS STAFF

The National Park Service will have five entrance-fee free days in 2022. These free admission dates are meant to encourage visitation in an accessible way, allowing everyone to discover America’s parks.

The free entrance dates for 2022 are:

Monday, Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Saturday, April 16 – First day of National Park Week

Thursday, Aug. 4 – Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day

Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

“Whether on an entrance fee-free day or throughout the year, we encourage everyone to discover their national parks and the benefits that come from spending time outdoors,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams in a Dec. 28 news release. “National parks are for everyone and we are committed to increasing access and providing opportunities for all to experience the sense of wonder, awe and refreshment that comes with a visit to these treasured landscapes and sites.”

In 2020, 237 million people visited a national park, spending $14.5 billion in the parks’ local communities. The parks supported 234,000 jobs across the country and created a $28.6 billion impact on the United States’ economy.