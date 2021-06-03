National Park Service preps for busy summer

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/3/21

“Be patient with each other and with us,” read one tip from the National Park Service’s “Plan Like a Park Ranger” campaign. The campaign is intended to prepare people and employees for what NPS expects to be one of the busiest summers on record. Many popular parks, like Glacier, are requiring reservations for entry and other smaller parks still have limited services. Yellowstone in particular is educating people about traffic jams, the resident wild animals and how to deal with both.

“We’re expecting this to be a busy summer season and busy 2021 as more Americans are out and about and ready to travel, ” Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles, chief spokesperson for the National Park Service, said to USA Today. “A lot of the most famous destination national parks, the lodging, the campgrounds in and around those parks are already fully booked or nearly fully booked through Labor Day, so we want to make sure people are planning ahead before jumping in the car for a weekend road trip.”