Celebrate National Park Week at your favorite park this week.

EBS STAFF

From April 22-30, each of the country’s 424 National Parks will host a series of activities and events to celebrate – or simply enjoy the views. Visitors can lLearn about Yosemite’s monoliths, Hawaii’s eruptive volcanoes, historic homesteads and much more.

Unsure where to start?

Check out the National Park Service’s Trip Planner and get the most out of your next trip. National Park Week kicks off April 22 in celebration of Earth Day; each park’s entry fee will be waived.

“[My park story] began on a road trip when I was 19 years old,” National Park Service Director Chuck Sams stated in an NPS news release. “I’ve had a lifelong love and respect for the natural world, but it was during a weeklong journey with friends to national parks while serving in the U.S. Navy that I experienced the amazing assortment of national parks and the stories they share. I encourage everyone to use National Park Week as a catalyst to find [your park story].”

Yellowstone National Park will be open on a limited basis for National Parks Week.