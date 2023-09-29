Nearly 25 percent of Gallatin County high school students vape according to Gallatin City-County Health Department

Health Department to hold youth vaping information session

EBS STAFF

The Gallatin City-County Health Department will hold an information session about youth vaping on Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bozeman Public Library. The session will address what the health department describes as “the public health crisis caused by the use of all forms of commercial tobacco products,” according to a release from the department.

“According to a study done by the Montana Office of Public Instruction, this is 70 percent higher than the national average of 14.1 percent,” the release stated.

The release detailed that e-cigarettes and vaping can contain harmful substances, ultrafine particles, flavorings that have been connected to serious lung disease, cancer-causing chemicals, volatile compounds and heavy metals.

Additional topics related to youth vaping will be covered on Nov. 11 and Dec. 8.