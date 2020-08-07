New Armory Hotel set to open

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/7/20

Kimpton Armory Hotel is scheduled to debut in Montana’s Big Sky Country on Aug. 18. The hotel boasts 122 rooms, three dining concepts, a concert venue and rooftop pool. The building is located in a landmark National Guard Armory building in downtown Bozeman, originally designed by acclaimed architect Fred Fielding Willson. The hotel will open with enhanced health and cleaning protocols ensuring guestrooms will be thoroughly disinfected between stays, physical distancing will be encouraged and gloves and masks will be available for guests.

“People from all over the world visit Bozeman to experience the unique natural beauty and the incredible outdoor activities,” said Aaron Whitten, general manager of the Kimpton Armory Hotel. “Our guests will enjoy easy access to adventure in Big Sky Country’s wide open spaces and a quintessential Bozeman experience. At the same time, we will ensure care and comfort through new technology and respect of our current environment.”