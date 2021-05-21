New CEO takes helm of Chamber, Visit Big Sky

BIG SKY CHAMBER

BIG SKY – The Big Sky community will welcome Brad Niva as the new CEO of the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce and Visit Big Sky on June 1. Niva hails from southern Oregon and brings an extensive background in the outdoor and tourism industry. Most recently, Niva served as the Executive Director of the visitor’s association Travel Southern Oregon.

Niva, who lived in Bend, Oregon, for 20 years, has seen and understands the impact that tourists, as well as locals, can have on outdoor spaces.

“My goal is to support Big Sky in developing a destination management plan and make sure the Big Sky community has a robust tourism economy for years to come,” he said.

Niva looks forward to supporting the Big Sky Chamber and serving the businesses that make up the community through a number of initiatives. He and his family are looking forward to making Montana their home.