New fire detected in Yellowstone

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/23/20

A new remote fire has been confirmed in the southeast corner of Yellowstone National Park, according to a Sept. 22 National Park Service press release. The Hancock Fire was first detected at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21 by a ranger on backcountry patrol in the Heart Lake area. The blaze is currently being held at 0.1 acres and is believed to be lightning-ignited, since a strike was seen near the location a few days prior. It’s contained to a single tree, which is smoldering with no visible flame. Because the location is remote, park fire staff will monitor but to not plan to take any action at this time. The Lone Star Fire continues to burn with minimal activity. Fire danger in the Yellowstone area remains very high; campfires in the backcountry are not allowed.