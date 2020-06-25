New VA center to open in Bozeman

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 6/25/20

A new veterans’ Community-Based Outpatient Clinic is set to open in Bozeman, replacing the existing VA clinic on N. Willson Ave. At 12,000 square feet, it will double existing capacity, providing primary care, behavioral health, laboratory and telehealth services, and will be named after longtime Bozeman resident and Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins who was killed in Iraq in 2007. “I’m excited to announce that Bozeman is on track to receive a new state-of-the-art facility to serve veterans in the area,” Sen. John Tester said in a press release. “I look forward to the completion of this new clinic, which will provide a wide range of services to veterans who have sacrificed a great deal on behalf of this nation.”