New year, new marijuana laws

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 1/5/21

This election year, Montanans approved sister ballot initiatives I-190 and CI-118, effectively legalizing the use of recreational marijuana. While some changes will take effect immediately however, most will not occur until much later in the year, possibly early into 2022. Starting Jan. 1, residents can possess one ounce of marijuana or 8 grams of concentrates, grow up to four plants and transport it within the state. Those with misdemeanor offenses for possession will be able to clear their records and all enforcement of marijuana has ended. Dispensaries cannot apply for a business license to sell marijuana until October and will not be able to sell it until January 2022. Until then, the Montana Legislature has to hammer out the details and local law enforcement has to decide their plan for enforcing its legal use, such as when, where and how to test for it during a DUI stop.