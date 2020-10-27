Connect with us

No mask? Now there’s a complaint form

Published

12 hours ago

on

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 10/27/20

Businesses across Montana are struggling to strike the right balance during this pandemic—to welcome all guests, stay in business and ensure patrons are complying with COVID-19 health guidelines so staff are protected. Last week, Gov. Steve Bullock introduced a consumer complaint form that businesses can use to notify public health officials of COVID-19 violations in their respective communities. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services already uses the form to investigate public health issues such as salmonella or other foodborne illnesses, and it has since been updated to include COVID-19 public health directives. DPHHS will review concerns submitted through the website and send them to county health officials for review. This allows officials to keep track of individuals with multiple complaints and follow up as needed if they serve as a threat to their community. The Consumer Complaint Form is available here.

