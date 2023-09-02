North Fork Trail rescue

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

BIG SKY – On Sept. 1, 2023 at 11:43 a.m. Gallatin County Dispatch received a 911 call from a third party that had been notified of a medical emergency via a Garmin InReach. The caller indicated that one of the individuals in their party was having a medical issue while on a hike on the North Fork Trail, outside of Big Sky.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from the Big Sky Section, as well as Big Sky Fire Department responded to the request for aid. GCSSAR team members responded in a side by side to the patient a few miles up the trail, transported the patient to a BSFD ambulance waiting at the trailhead, and the patient was taken to Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center for evaluation.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind recreationalists that having a plan for contingencies along with being able to call for aid is crucial in the backcountry.