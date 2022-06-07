Obituary: Jeanne Marie Johnson

Jeanne Marie Johnson, 75, of Big Sky, passed away May 19, 2022. Jeanne was born to Frederick and Mae (Lemoine) DeBoe on October 17, 1946, in Hammond, Indiana. She attended Hammond High School and Purdue University. After raising a family in the Midwest, Jeanne and her husband Steven retired to Big Sky, where they have lived since.

Jeanne was always up for adventure, but also found beauty in simple things: a walk in nature, playing her piano, the laughter of a child, the stroke of a paintbrush. Through her example, those around her learned that art, beauty and kindness can be found all around us, even in flawed and troubled places. She enjoyed horseback riding, hiking with Big Sky Hikers and volunteering with the Big Sky Community Organization. Jeanne found the most happiness in life when surrounded by family and friends, making memories on visits and adventures with those she loved. She will be remembered most for her warm and welcoming smile.

Jeanne is survived by her husband Steven, daughter Gwendolyn “Gwen” (husband Reno) Shepperson of Shoshoni, Wyoming, Timothy “Tim” (wife Valerie) Johnson of Bozeman, Montana, Peter (wife Cheryl) Johnson of Littleton, Colorado, and Christopher “Chris” (wife Lauren) Johnson of Ft. Collins, Colorado; seven grandchildren; and her siblings Fred (wife Rosanna) DeBoe of Glendale, Wisconsin, Delores “DeeDee” (husband Tim) Jacobson of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Barbara Schmal of Anthem, Arizona.

Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at dahlcares.com.