Obituary: Maurice Dornberg

Beloved Maurice, “Maury”, Dornberg passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the age of 93, in the presence of his son David.

Maury was born in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, on February 26, 1929, to Abraham Dornberg and Sylvia Lubelchek. He was the second of their three sons. In high school, Maury and his two brothers would set records in track and field that stood until the mid-1970’s.

After high school, Maury entered Iowa State University where he studied Chemical Engineering. He graduated within merely three years. Upon graduation from college, he enrolled in the ROTC program, joined the Army Corp of Engineers, and served in the Korean War in South Korea from 1950 to 1953. After the war, in 1954, Maury joined Standard Oil of Indiana.

In 1956, while working at the Whiting Refinery as a Chemical Engineer, Maury met the love of his life, Helen Sylvia Kolten. They were married in a Jewish wedding ceremony in Whiting, Indiana, on December 2, 1956. While working at Standard Oil, Maury pursued an MBA from the University of Chicago. With hard work and determination, he moved into management. His son David Frederick was born on Sunday, June 18, 1961. Maury always used to say that this was the best Father’s Day present a father could receive.

In 1987, Maury’s wife Helen passed away from colon cancer after a gallant fight. Three years later, in 1990, Maury retired after 36 years of service. Upon retiring, he moved to Big Sky, Montana, where he met many wonderful people who became his friends and companions for the next chapter of his life. Maury loved the outdoors and conservation. His passion for downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, mountain biking, fly-fishing, hiking, canoeing, and camping grew stronger over the years. He most enjoyed these activities when with friends.

At the age of 87, after 24 years of living in Big Sky, he moved to Aspen Pointe at Hillcrest in Bozeman, where he continued to be active and enjoy spending time with his many friends. One of Maury’s favorite social activities was his weekly martini club that was founded in Big Sky and continued long after he had already moved to Bozeman. He and his friends discussed current affairs and politics–and many times, agreed to disagree.

In 2020, he moved to Birchwood at Hillcrest. During the past year his health gradually declined.

Maury was predeceased by his parents, brothers Samuel and Joseph, his wife Helen, and his sister-in-law, Jean Harriett Kolten. Survivors include his son David Frederick and his wife Cheryl, Joseph’s wife Evie, and extended family members. They all loved Maury for his good nature, his can-do attitude, sharp mind and giving nature. Maury was always there when strangers, family, or friends needed a helping hand. We will remember him for his intelligence, gentle-loving character, and even when he was extremely ill, his sense of humor.