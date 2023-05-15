Officials investigate weekend death in Yellowstone National Park

EBS STAFF

On Saturday night, a woman was found dead in a vehicle that had been driven into a snowbank on Craig Pass about 3 miles south of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, according to a park press release.

Park rangers found the body when they responded to a report of an incident on the pass. A single vehicle had been driven into a snowbank. As rangers arrived, a man was standing outside the vehicle, the release states. Shortly thereafter, the woman’s body was discovered inside the vehicle.

The man was arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges, the release states. An investigation into the cause of the woman’s death is ongoing. Officials have not released her name, pending next-of-kin notifications.

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb was closed for about 24 hours while the scene was processed, but re-opened Sunday evening.

The investigation is being performed by the Investigative Services Branch and Yellowstone Law Enforcement Division—both are part of the National Park Service—with support from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Teton County Coroner’s Office.