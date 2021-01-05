‘On the frontlines’ photographs the battle in MT hospitals

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) 1/5/21

Frontline workers at St. Peter’s Health in Helena have bee working round the clock to treat patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. As Lewis and Clark County sees daily case numbers consistently in the double digits, the hospital has been seeing between 20 and 30 people per day since Thanksgiving who are batting the virus. Helena Independent Record photojournalist Thom Bridge captures the harrowing images of these workers as they literally fight death. View the gallery.