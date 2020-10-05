One shop’s plan to ‘make America orgasm again’

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 10/5/20

Billy McWilliams, owner of Erotique adult store in Bozeman, is trying to solve two problems he is passionate about: disparities in the bedroom and voter participation. For every woman who pledges to vote in the upcoming election, Erotique will be giving away a red, white or blue bullet vibrator. McWilliams says that in addition to promoting a healthy democracy, he hopes to also promote a healthy and equal bedroom, claiming that “of every three orgasms, men have two and women only have one. We have a fixable problem.” He says it also doubles as a great stress reliever in the midst of a pandemic. Each giveaway will, of course, be accompanied by the classic voter sticker with a bit of a twist: “I came & I voted.”