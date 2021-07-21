Out-of-state car tires slashed at Madison River

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/21/21

Madison River anglers came returned to their cars last week to find their tires slashed—on July 14, as many as 15 vehicles had their tires slashed in parking areas along the Madison from Three Dollar Bridge to Lyons Bridge, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. None of the vandalized cars had Montana plates and Madison County Sheriff Phil Fortner told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that he believes it may have been a local frustrated with the influx of tourism on the river. A GoFundMe page was set up to help the fishing guides who were targeted and Fortner says anyone with reports of suspicious activity in that area last week is encouraged to come forward. Individuals with tips about suspicious activity in Madison County can call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 843-5301.