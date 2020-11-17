Outgoing Gov. Steve Bullock announces balanced budget

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 11/17/20

As outgoing Gov. Steve Bullock passes the torch to Montana’s incoming Governor-elect, Greg Gianforte, he presented on Monday a proposal on state spending for fiscal years 2022 through mid 2023. “This is a budget that does not necessitate any cuts to the government programs and services relied upon by Montanans,” Bullock said at a press conference Monday. “If the next administration and Legislature choose to cut government services, it’ll be based upon ideology, not necessity.” A spokesperson for Giantforte said he hadn’t looked at the proposal yet, but that “he looks forward to reviewing the proposed budget in full.”