Outlaw Partners acquires L&K Real Estate to deepen capabilities, creates Outlaw Realty

Outlaw Partners

BIG SKY—With offices in Big Sky and Bozeman, Outlaw Partners is southwest Montana’s most influential experiential marketing, media and events company, and now offers clients focused expertise in real estate. Company leaders look forward to expanding Outlaw’s real estate footprint as L&K Real Estate joins its family of brands and relaunches as Outlaw Realty.

The agents at Outlaw Realty have been working in southwest Montana for 23 years with over $2 billion in transactions across land, ranch, commercial and development consulting deals. The new partnership gives the team a strategic advantage in executing transactions for buyers, sellers and developers by having the state’s most robust media platform and marketing agency behind them.

“The merger with Outlaw Partners gives us access to state-of-the-art services for our sellers and buyers,” said founder and Chairman, Eric Ladd. “This allows the agents to have an even closer relationship with Montana’s largest marketing, media and events company. It unlocks some serious potential for our real estate clients.”

At Outlaw Realty, the client experience is the top priority. Bringing together an experience-driven platform with a dynamic brokerage and seasoned real estate experts results in a new era of real estate for southwest Montana. Ladd says combining each company’s respective strengths and Outlaw Partners’ global reach makes for an unmatched partnership within the real estate industry.

“The real estate brokerage business is competitive, and this merger will allow us to be the most cutting-edge brokerage in the region,” Ladd said. “The key to gaining great results in the real estate sector is having a team that is armed with talented brokers and agents who have access to the best data and suite of marketing and advertising services. This is what our team will deliver.”

Outlaw Partners is the powerhouse behind Outlaw Realty and will provide access to media and marketing services to make the brokerage stand out against its competitors in the southwest Montana real estate market.

“This is a very significant merger, as it truly pulls together all of Outlaw’s resources under one brand and will provide our customers with not only cutting-edge real estate resources but will also give them access to some of Montana’s best events, adventure travel opportunities, strategic marketing services and the largest media network of its kind in the Northern Rockies,” said EJ Daws, managing broker at Outlaw Realty.

As with all Outlaw Partners businesses, there will be a strong ethos of building community and giving back. This past year, Outlaw celebrated efforts in helping raise and donate over $400,000 for local nonprofits in addition to hosting the Wildlands music festival, which helped raise money and awareness for preserving land and waters in southwest Montana.

“One of the most important responsibilities of being in the real estate brokerage business is helping build community and support thoughtful and responsible development. This will be a core ethos of Outlaw Realty,” Daws said.