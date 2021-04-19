Outlaw Partners names new Chairman, CEO and COO

Ladd, Paulson, and Wold appointed to fulfill key roles

OUTLAW PARTNERS NEWS

BIG SKY – Outlaw Partners on April 19 announced that Eric Ladd, CEO, has transitioned to Chairman and Publisher and appointed Megan Paulson as Chief Executive Officer. Ladd founded Outlaw Partners in 2009 and has continually propelled growth in the company’s media, events, marketing and real estate initiatives throughout Montana and the greater Yellowstone region. In the past 11 years, Outlaw Partners has grown to become the largest media publishing company in Montana and has produced some of the most recognized and vibrant events in the state including the award-winning Big Sky PBR, recognized as “Event of the Year” seven times by PBR riders.

“The time has come to allow a strategic transition to occur and bring Megan to the seat as CEO of this amazing company,” said Ladd. “She has been part of Outlaw since day one, knows the company and its platform better than anyone, and has the support of an incredible team to execute Outlaw’s future growth trajectory.”

Paulson co-founded Outlaw with Ladd in 2009 and served as Chief Operating Officer during her tenure with the company. Prior to Outlaw, Megan was marketing director at Yellowstone Club and shared 17 years of experience in management, marketing and sales capacities within high-end private club and resort communities including Barefoot Resort, Resort Condominiums International, Kampgrounds of America and AFRC Europe Garmish-Partenkirchen.

“I’m honored and excited to step into the lead role as Outlaw’s CEO,” said Paulson. “I’ve been involved in the development and evolution of Outlaw’s platform since day one—our team has big things on the horizon in the next phase of growth and expansion.”

Treston Wold, Controller, will take the helm as Chief Operating Officer and VP of Finance. Wold began his career in public accounting and has 12 years of accounting, finance and management experience. During this time, he was involved with mergers and acquisitions for Fortune 500 companies and played a key role in software and systems implementation.

“Treston is a key addition to the Outlaw team, bringing a high level of strategic experience coupled with enthusiasm for our company and the region that will help take Outlaw to the next level,” said Ladd.

About Outlaw Partners

Outlaw Partners is an award-winning media, marketing and events firm based in Big Sky, Montana, and is the marketing powerhouse behind Outlaw Real Estate Partners. Founded in 2009, Outlaw provides full-service resources for building, enhancing and expanding brands worldwide, in addition to producing hand-curated events in Southwest Montana including the Big Sky PBR, Peak to Sky music festival and others. Outlaw-owned and produced media publications include Explore Big Sky newspaper, Mountain Outlaw magazine, Explore Yellowstone magazine and VIEWS. magazine. Outlaw Partners’ mission is to create connections while inspiring action. For more information, visit theoutlawpartners.com.