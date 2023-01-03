Outlaw Real Estate Partners announces Mike Magrans as managing partner and chief investment officer

BIG SKY—Outlaw Real Estate Partners (OREP), one of the largest residential and commercial mixed-use developers in Southwest Montana, has recently announced that Mike Magrans will be a key leader in the company as Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer.

Mike Magrans will take over as Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer with Outlaw Real Estate Partners

Magrans previously spent 20 years with Ernst & Young LLP, leaving as Partner and Market Segment Leader for the Real Estate, Hospitality & Construction Strategy & Transactions business in the Eastern region. Previous to that tenure, he was with Arthur Anderson’s strategy consulting business for three years.

Based in Big Sky Montana, Magrans will lead the ongoing expansion of OREP in the Rocky Mountain West. OREP is currently developing over $250 million in residential and commercial mixed-use assets, with a focus on conservation and sustainable development.

“Mike’s appointment reflects our continued belief in the attractive Rocky Mountain West real estate market,” said Eric Ladd, Managing Partner & CEO of OREP. “His knowledge and experience within the industry nationwide is an incredible asset for our company and further reflects our commitment to the continued growth of our business.”

Magrans’ extensive track record in real estate, finance and development across multiple asset classes will accelerate the expansion of OREP’s capabilities. In addition, he has also been appointed as a board member for OREP’s sister company, Outlaw Partners, a leader in media, marketing and events in the Rocky Mountain West.

“When our family moved to Southwest Montana, we were in absolute awe of its beauty and access to adventure,” Magrans said. “What I love about being a part of the Outlaw team is our dedication to keeping this region special while also finding opportunities to build community among the rivers, ski terrain and public trails. Southwest Montana is our home, and we strive to help others discover their home here too.”

About Outlaw Real Estate Partners

Based in Big Sky MT, Outlaw Real Estate Partners is a real estate investment, development and services company founded to thoughtfully enhance unique places while accommodating the exceptional growth occurring in the Rocky Mountain West. Leveraging key relationships with local environmental non-profits, such as Montana Land Reliance and the Gallatin River Task Force, the company’s purpose is to develop sustainable and responsible growth that benefits places within the Gallatin Valley and beyond for generations to come. Combined with its extended family of companies, L&K Real Estate, Outlaw Partners Media, Marketing, and Events, Outlaw Real Estate Partners has a keen ability to execute across a wide spectrum of investments and developments.

For more information, please visit: www.outlawrealestatepartners.com

About L&K Real Estate

L&K Real Estate is a leader in southwest Montana real estate sales delivering a powerful and consistent real estate buying and selling experience. With a focus in Big Sky and Bozeman, L&K’s agents and brokers have achieved over $2B in transactions across residential, commercial, and land in Southwest Montana. L&K is part of the Outlaw Partners family of brands, providing buyers and sellers strategic access to Southwest Montana’s largest media, marketing and events network. In addition to facilitating the sale of existing homes and properties in the area, L&K Real Estate is the exclusive sales partner for developer offerings at Wildlands, Urban + Farm and Sandhill, all located in Bozeman, Mont. The company’s website is the leading real estate platform for southwest Montana, which offers premium visibility and reach for the company’s property listings.

For more information, please visit: www.lkrealestate.com

About Outlaw Partners

Outlaw Partners was founded on the Code of the West and is a passport to the Western lifestyle. An award-winning media, marketing, and events company based in Big Sky, Montana, Outlaw provides full-service resources for building, enhancing, and expanding brands worldwide. In addition to producing hand-curated events in Southwest Montana such as Big Sky PBR, Wildlands Festival, the Big Sky Ideas Festival and others, Outlaw Partners owns and produces several award-winning media publications that include Explore Big Sky newspaper, Mountain Outlaw magazine and VIEWS magazine.

With over 20 regional awards for content and graphic design, a Telly Award for video production, and the eight-time, national-award winning Big Sky PRR, Outlaw is the voice of the Big Sky community and beyond. Founded in 2009, Outlaw Partners’ publications reach more than 4 million readers a year.

Outlaw Partners’ commitment is to create connections, support and enhance community, inspire action, and produce quality content that speaks to a varied demographic who all seek inspiring stories and connection to the mountain west.

For more information, please visit: www.outlaw.partners