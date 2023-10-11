Connect with us

Park officials ‘fairly confident’ Grizzly 610 struck by vehicle in Grand Teton National Park

10 hours ago

PHOTO BY ADAMS/NPS VIA GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK SERVICE FLICKR

EBS STAFF

According to Jackson Hole News & Guide, park officials are fairly confident that Grizzly 610 was struck by a vehicle in the park. 

The bear is the female offspring of Grizzly 399 and has three cubs. Grizzly 399 is famous, most recently for becoming the oldest known grizzly to reproduce, and is followed by tourists and wildlife photographers around the world. She also has a large following on social media. 

Read the article about Grizzly 610 here. The bear was seen walking with no obvious signs of injury some time after the potential car accident. 

