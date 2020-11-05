PBS documentary features Manhattan family

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 10/5/20

Much of Montana’s rich history can be told through its many barns. A new PBS documentary, which will air at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, will feature a family in the Manhattan area who are grappling with the same struggle many other longtime ranchers are: deciding when to hold on and when to let go. “Keeping the Barn” visits the Brouwer family, as they weight the cost of repairing the roof of their historic barn. Montana is home to nearly 600 barns, many in varying states of decay.

“It was a privilege to document some of the rich history and heritage of these beautiful barns,” said John Twiggs, the film’s producer and director. “More importantly, we wanted to tell the stories of the families who care for these buildings.”