Plow crews begin plowing snow drift in Glacier National Park

KALISPELL (AP) – Glacier National Park plow crews reached Logan Pass on Friday and have started clearing the Big Drift, an area in northern Montana where massive amounts of winter snow blanket a scenic highway, officials said.

The seasonal drift is one of the biggest plowing challenges for crews as it buries a stretch of Going-to-the-Sun Road under up to 80 feet (25 meters) of snow blocking access, the Daily Inter Lake reported.

Plow crews reached Logan Pass on May 25 last year, park spokesperson Gina Kerzman said.

Going-to-the-Sun Road is currently open to vehicles on the west side to Lake McDonald Lodge for day-use until 4:30 p.m. each day, she said.

Hikers and bikers can go as far up the road as they would like on weekends, and after road crews leave for the day, but officials have warned of falling rock and avalanche danger.

Inside North Fork Road, Camas Road, Chief Mountain Road, Cut Bank Road, Many Glacier Road and Two Medicine Road all remain closed to vehicles. All park campgrounds are also closed.