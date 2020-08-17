Postal boxes removed in MT

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/17/20

Following reports of postal boxes being removed from Bozeman, Livingston and Billings, both Sen. Jon Tester and Gov. Steve Bullock announced, in separate press releases, that they are pushing Postmaster General Louis Dejoy for answers. The removal of the post boxes follow an announcement by President Trump that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service because the money would be used to facilitate mail-in voting for November’s elections.

“… this seems to be occurring without any transparency or communication with impacted Montanans,” said Sen. Tester in a letter to Dejoy. “The United States Postal Service plays a critical role in America, and its services are needed now more than ever, particularly in our rural communities where local access to grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential services are often limited to nonexistent. These reported actions would cause harm to those who rely on the USPS for the delivery of medicine and distribution of benefits.”