Prescribed burning to begin in Bozeman, Hebgen Lake ranger districts

GALLATIN CUSTER NATIONAL FOREST

BOZEMAN – Both the Bozeman and the Hebgen Lake ranger districts in the Custer Gallatin National Forest are looking for opportunities to begin prescribed burning this spring. Conditions are being monitored to determine if fire effects will be desirable. Smoke may be seen or smelled during these activities.

Pile burning areas in the Bozeman Ranger District include:

Leverich drainage

Along Moser Jump-Off Road

Fairy Creek

Areas being evaluated for broadcast burning include:

Above Langohr Campground

Near Porcupine Cabin near Big Sky

Pile burning areas in the Hebgen Lake Ranger District include:

Along Denny Creek Road

Hebgen Flats Area

“The use of prescribed fire is an important tool for the management of our ecosystems and reducing hazardous fuels,” said District Rangers Jason Brey and Corey Lewellen in a May 15 press release.

“We recognize the short-term impacts from smoke and the risk associated with using prescribed fire,” they said. “We have strategic plans and contingencies in place in help minimize risk.”

As favorable weather conditions approach, additional outreach and communication will occur for specific treatment areas.