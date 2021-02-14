Prior to lifted mask mandate, state medical officer resigns

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 2/14/21

Montana’s state medical officer, Greg Holzman, has submitted his resignation, according to KBZK, just one day before Gov. Greg Gianforte lifted the statewide mask mandate. Holzman, who did not give a specific reason for departing, will remain in his position until April 16 to assist with vaccine distribution and finding a replacement for his position. He says he hopes to continue his career in medicine outside of the state government.