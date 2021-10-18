Protect Peets Final Piece secures funds

The Gallatin Valley Land Trust, a nonprofit which works to preserve open spaces and create trail systems in the Bozeman community, met its fundraising goal of $800,000 on Oct. 16 to “Protect Peets Final Piece.” The money contributed to the purchase of a formerly private, 12-acre parcel of land that GVLT will transfer ownership of to the City of Bozeman.

The Mysun Charitable Foundation and the Kendeda Fund agreed to match individual donations, Dee O Gee Bozeman sponsored the Peaks Pack Initiative, and children came into their office to donate their alliances, helping them reach their fundraiser goal. To date, the “Protect Peet’s Final Piece” campaign has raised support from over 650 donations.

The next step in the project will be to apply for Cash-in-Lieu of Parkland Funding from the City of Bozeman. Peets Hill property must close in January, so the land trust hopes to seek approval by mid-November. Advocates can sign the letter of support for the Cash in Lieu of Parkland funding application here.

“When we build trails, we build community,” read a GVLT news release. “Nowhere is this more true than at Peets Hill.”