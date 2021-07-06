Raccoon hat-clad man sentenced in Old Faithful trespass

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/6/21

A 37-year-old Maine man was recently charged for running across Old Faithful Geyser’s fragile surface multiple times with an American flag and a raccoon skin hat in 2020. The man initially failed to appear in court after the incident and was eventually arrested on June 5 of this year. He was fine d $200 and will serve 15 days un jail. Authorities say that if he had fallen through the geyser, he could had died or sustained injuries.