Town Crier
Raccoon hat-clad man sentenced in Old Faithful trespass
Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/6/21
A 37-year-old Maine man was charged for running across Old Faithful Geyser’s fragile surface multiple times with an American flag and a raccoon skin hatThe man initially failed to appear in court after the incident and was eventually arrested on June 5 of this year. He was fine $200 and will serve 15 days un jail. Authorities say that if he had fallen through the geyser, he could had died or sustained injuries.
Continue Reading