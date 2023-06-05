Rain doesn’t stop the Ninth Annual Harbor’s Hero Run

By Jack Reaney STAFF WRITER

A cold spring drizzle did not temper the spirits at the Ninth Annual Harbor’s Hero Run on Saturday morning at the Big Sky Community Park.

The 5K color-run event is held annually by Lone Peak High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society to remember Harbor DeWaard, who sadly passed away in 2015 at a young age. Harbor was a known local superhero, which lends to the namesake of this event in which many runners wear capes, costumes and hero masks each year. The 2023 event benefitted the Harbor DeWaard Scholarship Fund and Wellness in Action.

LPHS students sprayed color powder from water bottles at various checkpoints along the course, adding tie dye to the white event T-shirts.

“I want to give a shoutout to my NHS students for showing up early and being organized, and having enthusiasm on such a rainy day,” said NHS advisor Kate Eisele, who led her students in organizing the event.

More than 40 runners braved the chilly air and wispy fog.

“It really shows the community’s willingness to remember and honor Harbor and keep him alive in the community. We really appreciate everyone coming out,” Eisele said. She thanked all the event’s sponsors, including the Big Sky Community Organization which donated the community park space.

Candice Brownmiller, Harbor’s mother, spoke at the start line. Wearing a custom, sequin-covered Harbor’s Hero cape once gifted to her by a friend, she thanked everyone for coming out and supporting a meaningful cause, before shouting “go!” to kick off the race.

Later, Brownmiller told EBS, “NHS did a great job, and it was great to see them carry on the event in Harbor’s honor.”

Poster in memory of Harbor at the 2023 event. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

She added that next year, they might host the race on a Sunday morning—many of Harbor’s eighth grade classmates had a Saturday morning conflict with soccer.

Bozeman eighth-grader Bridger Warner took home the grand prize: a burly Osprey hip pack. The 14-year-old finished the 5K in 23 minutes, 12 seconds. On his tail, LPHS student Jonah Adams ran 23:30.

Carly Wilson won the female category, dropping a 23:34 and taking home an Osprey pack of her own. Jennie Cohen finished second among women, at 25:46.

Runners and volunteers stuck around for music by recent Lone Peak graduate Orrin Coleman, who shredded his electric guitar under the park pavilion’s cover, and a performance from local artist Dammit Lauren!

The community softball game was foregone due to wet fields, but participants were due for a warm shower anyway.